Kayaker, 28, dies after going missing in Shelburne County

A 28-year-old man from Halifax died after going missing while kayaking near West Green Harbour in Shelburne County on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to help members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre locate the man just before 7:45 p.m.

Police say the man went out in a kayak at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn’t return as expected.

The man and his kayak were located with the help from the crew of a local fishing vessel. He received further medical assistance in Yarmouth, police said, but was pronounced dead at around 11:30 p.m.

