Hammonds Plains, N.S., man facing 52 firearm charges after 17 weapons seized from home: police

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a two-month investigation that stemmed from a complaint about a driver waving a firearm out of their car window.

Nova Scotia RCMP say their investigation began in early January when police responded to the erratic driving complaint.

Police say they executed multiple search warrants on residences, vehicles and electronic devices over the past two months and seized 17 firearms as a result.

Travis James Terry Laing, of Hammonds Plains, N.S., and two women were arrested on April 9. Laing and one of the women were arrested at a business in Tantallon, N.S., while the other woman was arrested in Halifax.

Laing remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He is facing 52 counts of firearms-related offences.

The two women have been released, and police say charges are pending.