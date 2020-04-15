Two men charged after breaking into construction site, fleeing from officer: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after fleeing from police following a break and enter at a Dartmouth construction site.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer was conducting a routine patrol of a construction site at the 300 block of Higney Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, when he noticed two men stealing construction equipment. Police say the two suspects had broken into a trailer full of tools, which they were loading into their vehicle.

According to police, when the suspects noticed the officer, they drove off. Police say the officer followed the vehicle to a dark area behind a commercial building under construction, where the suspects drove into a recently dug utility trench. The officer also drove into the trench, hitting the suspect vehicle from behind.

No one was injured and both men were taken into custody. A 34 year old Bedford man is facing multiple charges, including break and enter, fleeing police, driving while prohibited and breaches of undertaking.

A Dartmouth man, 39, is also facing a charge of break and enter. He was released and will appear in court at a later date.