3 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, total rises to 304

Three new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the total to 304.

Another 18 recoveries were reported, bringing the total number to 205.

Officials say 95 cases remain active and eight people are in hospital — none in intensive care.

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Four people in the province have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials said 131 cases in the province are related to travel, with 122 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 30 have no known exposures and 21 remain under investigation.

The Saskatoon region has 147 cases, Regina 67 cases and the north region 58 cases.

The south region has 15 cases, the central region 10 cases and there are seven cases in the far north.

Another 625 tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 20,907. Officials said the province continues to have the second-highest per capita testing rate among the provinces.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are providing an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

