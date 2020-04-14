Menu

Canada

Fines, jail time possible for price-gouging in Saskatchewan during coronavirus pandemic

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:37 am
Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said it is unacceptable for companies to price-gouge during this “unprecedented time.”.
Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

Business owners could face fines or jail time if they price-gouge during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Saskatchewan’s justice minister warned.

Don Morgan said it is unacceptable for companies to price-gouge during this “unprecedented time.”

“Businesses or individuals in Saskatchewan found price-gouging will face stiff penalties and possibly jail time,” Morgan said in a release Monday.

“It is essential that we look out for each other, and this government will protect residents of Saskatchewan from exploitation when they are trying to protect their families.”

The government said it does not stop businesses from reasonably raising prices to cover higher costs of acquiring inventory.

Anyone who believes price-gouging is occurring should file a complaint with Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority.

People are also being asked to keep all receipts, contracts and advertisements that could demonstrate price-gouging is occurring or occurred during the period of a crisis or emergency.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus In CanadaGovernment of SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Coronavirusregina coronavirussaskatoon coronaviruscovid-19 saskcoronavirus saskPrice Gouging
