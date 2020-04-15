Menu

Sports

Guelph Nighthawks’ home games still in limbo after league delays season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 2:16 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 3:05 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: How COVID-19 is impacting the sports we love
Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson breaks down the impact COVID-19 is having on all kinds of sports.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding Guelph Nighthawks’ home games even after the league delayed the start of its season until June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Wednesday that opening its second season in May is not feasible and said games would be pushed back for at least one month.

READ MORE: Canadian Elite Basketball League pushes season start until at least June due to COVID-19

“We will continue to plan contingencies for a new start date and creative formats that will enable us to play as many games as possible this summer,” CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in a statement.

But even with the season pushed back to June, the Guelph Nighthawks still find themselves in limbo since the City of Guelph has closed their home arena, the Sleeman Centre, to all public events until July 5.

Nighthawks president Cameron Kusch said the team will know more once the league announces a firm start date to the 2020 season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once we know more about the start date for our second CEBL season, the closure of the Sleeman Centre will be taken into consideration for any schedule adjustments that may need to be made,” Kusch said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed past May 4

The Nighthawks were originally scheduled to open the season on May 7 against the Niagara River Lions at the Sleeman Centre. The team was scheduled to play six homes before July 5.

The Nighthawks are looking to rebound from an inaugural season that saw them finish second-last in the league with a record of 6-14.

