Coronavirus: City of Peterborough, regional hospital partner to collect PPE donations

The City of Peterborough and Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) are partnering to collect community donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for redistribution to medical agencies and other essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the city and the hospital announced that a trailer to store donations is now on site at PRHC. Donated by Fleming College’s pre-service firefighter education and training program, the trailer will house both opened and unopened packages of PPE and other key supplies.

“The health and safety of our front-line workers in health care and other essential services is a top priority,” Mayor Diane Therrien said. “Our community has come together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope that those who have PPE supplies will give generously.”

Brenda Weir, vice-president at PRHC, said the hospital continues to see “tremendous support” from the community as the hospital continues to work during the pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the many ways that individuals and organizations have already contributed to these efforts,” said Weir. “As our health-care workers here continue to provide care and support for acutely ill patients from across our community and region, it is important for us to ensure they have ongoing access to necessary PPE and supplies, while at the same time supporting our community partners who are in need of supplies as well. We are pleased to partner with the City of Peterborough to ensure we are achieving both of these important goals.”

Donations of the following equipment and supplies, opened or unopened, are welcome:

Protective gloves (nitrile only)

Protective gowns (AAMI, L2 rating or greater)

Face shields

N95 masks

Ear-loop masks (ASTMF2100-11, L2 rating or greater) with and without face shields

Respirator masks (full and half P100 in small, medium and large sizes)

Filters (particulate P100 Bayonet 3M7093)

Hand sanitizer (79 per cent ethanol or 60 to 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol)

Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PRHC loading dock, located at the south end of the hospital building. Donors are asked to access the loading dock via Alexander Avenue and should knock on the door adjacent to the loading dock ramp.

All donors will be screened for symptoms of illness, and anyone with symptoms is asked to please stay home. Advise workers at the donation centre if the packaging has been opened or not. If it has been opened, deliver the PPE in a sealed bag.

Medical agencies and other essential services around the city in need of PPE are invited to email peterboroughppedrive@gmail.com directly to co-ordinate a drop-off.

For large-quantity donations, please contact Meghan Darwin at mdarwin@prhc.on.ca to co-ordinate.

