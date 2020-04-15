New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut in coronavirus solidarity

Send this page to someone via email

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she, along with other ministers, will take a 20 per cent pay cut in solidarity with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cut, she said during a COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, will last six months and is effective immediately.

Ardern, 39, stressed the importance of government’s most highly paid politicians showing “leadership and solidarity,” given that many have lost their means of income during the outbreak as restaurants, retail stores and other businesses shutter their windows.

“If there was ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different positions, it is now,” Ardern said. “I am responsible for the executive branch and this is where we can take action.

“Is it about showing solidarity in New Zealand’s time of need.”

Her salary will be reduced by NZ$47,104 (approximately $39,000 in Canadian dollars), while cabinet ministers’ salaries will be cut by $26,900 and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters’ by $33,473, The Guardian reports.

Director-general of health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, who also spoke at the press conference, will take a pay cut, too, along with Opposition leader Simon Bridges.

Bloomfield has been responsible for leading the country’s response to the crisis.

The South Pacific country has been in lockdown since March 26. As death tolls continue to rise, no one is permitted to leave their homes except to obtain necessities and breathe in some fresh air.

New Zealand currently has more than 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as nine deaths.

Per The Guardian, around 1.5 million people have claimed the government’s wage subsidy to help sustain themselves through a loss of income due to the virus.

