Victim seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

A male victim suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday, officials say.
Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9 p.m.
Officers said gunshots were heard in the area.
Crews located a male victim at the scene who was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
There is no word on any suspect information.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
