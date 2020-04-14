Menu

Crime

Victim seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:08 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 10:10 pm
Police said they received reports of a shooting at 9 p.m.
Police said they received reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A male victim suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday, officials say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9 p.m.

Officers said gunshots were heard in the area.

Crews located a male victim at the scene who was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

