Toronto police investigating after 79-year-old retired dentist’s body found in North York home

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a North York home early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home on Howard Drive at around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man in the home suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police sources told Global News the man was 79-year-old retired dentist Dr. Paul Morgan. Sources said a friend went to check on Morgan because he hadn’t heard from him for a while and unfortunately found him deceased.

The friend was the one to call police, according to the source.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident marks Toronto’s 21st homicide of 2020.

—With files from Catherine McDonald