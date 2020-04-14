Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after 79-year-old retired dentist’s body found in North York home

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 5:12 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 5:26 pm
Scene where a man's body was found deceased in a North York home on Tuesday.
Scene where a man's body was found deceased in a North York home on Tuesday. James Davidson/Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a North York home early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home on Howard Drive at around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man in the home suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police sources told Global News the man was 79-year-old retired dentist Dr. Paul Morgan. Sources said a friend went to check on Morgan because he hadn’t heard from him for a while and unfortunately found him deceased.

The friend was the one to call police, according to the source.

READ MORE: Video appears to show Toronto police cruiser running over suspect reportedly carrying knife

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident marks Toronto’s 21st homicide of 2020.

With files from Catherine McDonald

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime
