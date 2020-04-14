Disney+ uses CGI wig to censor Daryl Hannah’s butt in ‘Splash’

Send this page to someone via email

Since it was launched last November, Disney+ has been victim to a large amount of controversy, stemming from not only scene cuts and slight changes, but vague warnings which seemingly brush off the “outdated cultural depictions” of some of its titles, too.

This time, however, the streaming giant is under fire for a very specific and not-so-subtle edit in the 1984 movie Splash.

During a brief, three-second snippet, where lead actress Daryl Hannah shows some skin while running towards the ocean, Disney made the decision to censor her bum — which is already mostly covered by her long blond hair.

But how can they censor that, some might ask? Well, thanks to the power of CGI technology, the company was able to alter the scene so that Hannah’s bum was covered by even more hair — in the form of an unnatural-looking digital wig.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

As a result of the very small alteration to the much-beloved Ron Howard-directed, Tom Hanks-starring fantasy romcom, many Disney+ subscribers have become infuriated by the act of censorship.

Despite its original PG rating, it seems Disney has deemed Splash‘s partially nude scenes too inappropriate for children.

Addressing the changes, a warning can now be seen on Disney+ before the film begins, reading, “This film has been modified from its original version. It has been edited for content.”

Throughout the film, Hannah, 59 — who, spoiler alert, is secretly a mermaid — is seen several times in the nude, albeit mostly covered up.

‘Splash’ (L-R): Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, 1984. CP Images Archive

At one point even Hanks, 63, is seen in the nude. However, all the scenes are of a non-sexual nature, which seems to be why so many people are upset with Disney’s decision.

Since being pointed out by Twitter user Allison Pregler, an abundance of people have questioned the company’s decision for such heavy censorship.

“Wait, so Disney+ censored Daryl Hannah’s butt in Splash but Hulk’s butt in Thor: Ragnarok is OK?” joked one user.

Wait, so Disney+ censored Daryl Hannah’s butt in ‘Splash’ but Hulk's butt in 'Thor: Ragnarok' is OK? pic.twitter.com/6SlXSZU1tv — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 14, 2020

Here’s what some of other Twitter users had to say about the alteration:

Disney edits Splash to cover nudity. EPIC FAIL. pic.twitter.com/uRANB7v0su — ＨＵＯ ᴹᴬᴱˢᵀᴿᴼ ᴼᶠ ᵀᴴᴱ ᴿᴱᵀᴿᴼ (@HuoBambino) April 14, 2020

Disney+ editing Daryl Hannah’s butt out of SPLASH with fake CGI hair looks pretty clunky, but, hey, at least our innocent children won't be traumatized by seeing a butt for 2 seconds pic.twitter.com/jn0RN3x7Uf — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) April 14, 2020

I remember watching Splash when I was super little, what I don't remember was Daryl's bare butt. Seems, however, @disneyplus thought it would be so traumatizing for the lil's of this generation they digitally removed/blurred it. Whew, quick thinking there Diz. Crisis averted. pic.twitter.com/b1dQlNzTm0 — Gore -Where's Ya Sun Screen, Crispy?- Girl-FX (@goregirlfx) April 14, 2020

One user even threatened the media giant with the possibility that they might unsubscribe from Disney+.

They tweeted: “I’m here to complain about you shoddily editing hair over Daryl Hannah’s butt in Splash. Please stop unnecessarily editing films and stop removing scenes. It’s silly and it makes me want to unsubscribe.”

In a similar scenario, Disney first faced major controversy just days after the launch of their popular streaming service.

While going through the Star Wars film saga before the debut of the series’ first-ever live-action series, The Mandalorian, some fans noticed a “new” edit included in 1977’s A New Hope.

In the Disney+ version of the cult classic sci-fi film, Greedo (the Rodian bounty hunter) now blurts out what sounds to be “Maclunkey,” before being shot and killed by main protagonist Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

1:43 Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe

Though the edit was a previously unreleased cut made by Star Wars creator and mastermind, George Lucas, Disney took the brunt of the hit — mostly mockery — for including it in the first place.

