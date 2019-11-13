‘Maclunkey’: Disney Plus ‘Star Wars’ Greedo edit leaves fans perplexed

Send this page to someone via email

Over the years, Star Wars fans have been stumped continuously with slight, yet extremely noticeable changes to a variety of iconic scenes in the much-beloved franchise thanks to a number of edited and remastered releases (most notably in 1997, 2004, 2011, and now, 2019).

And with the launch of its new streaming service, it seems Disney has included yet another surprise for fans: a “new” edit crafted by Star Wars creator and mastermind, George Lucas.

In Disney+‘s version of the cult classic sci-fi film, before accepting his fate, Greedo (the Rodian bounty hunter) now blurts out what sounds to be “Maclunkey,” before meeting his tragic fate.

The never-before-seen edit takes place during the infamous Mos Eisley Cantina scene in 1977’s A New Hope, where viewers are introduced to main protagonist Han Solo (Harrison Ford), right before he shoots and kills Greedo.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Disney+ version of Star Wars Greedo now shouts "MACLUNKEY" before getting shot. This is now my favorite version because why the hell not? MACLUNKEY! #starwars #maclunkey pic.twitter.com/k1XmP8wAZT — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

Since the launch of the streaming service on Nov. 12, the unknown and untranslatable word (“Maclunkey”) has been perplexing fans across the globe.

READ MORE: ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action film casts its Prince Eric

Despite years of being adjusted to make it look like Greedo shot first, in the heart and minds of thousands of dedicated Star Wars fans Han actually shot first — as depicted in the original theatrical release of A New Hope.

But according to Disney+, not only did Greedo shoot first, but he got the last word in the showdown too.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the newly-discovered edit seems to have shifted the focus from the age-old “Who shot first?” debate to speculation surrounding what exactly “Maclunkey” might mean.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

BREAKING: Greedo shouting "Maclunkey" isn't the only major change to the Original #starwars trilogy on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7HMRKGQkc0 — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

if you paid attention to the extended Star Wars canon you would know that Maclunkey is Greedo's partner, who was one week from retirement when Han killed him. the line is a devastating rebuke — James Wades (@jamesodinwade) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

George when he woke up this morning and saw that the internet had discovered his final gift to #StarWars fans: #Maclunkey pic.twitter.com/5ImHMK0L9O — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 12, 2019

How to end an argument in star war: #IHaveSpoken

How to start one: #Maclunkey! — Ricky Howell (@wookieehowell) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

I crosschecked the Disney+ version of A New Hope with the original scene and the 2011 remaster. Maclunkey is real and new. We are living in a maclunkey world and I am a maclunkey girl. https://t.co/wkugp0BQxF — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) November 12, 2019

Though the meaning and reasoning behind “Maclunkey” has not yet been explained, fans seem to be enjoying themselves speculating over the matter.

READ MORE: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ gets makeover in new film trailer

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lucas, 75, made the since-viral change before Disney acquired the rights to Lucasfilm in 2012.

The launch of Disney+ also marked the premiere of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

1:43 Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe

In addition to the upcoming Star Wars exclusive, Disney+ will be home to a plethora of all-new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, including Hawkeye and Loki.

Story continues below advertisement

An Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused series is also set to make its way to the service in the near future. It will star Ewan McGregor.

Additional details can be found through the official website.