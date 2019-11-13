‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action film casts its Prince Eric

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming Rob Marshall-directed live-action remake of Disney‘s The Little Mermaid (1989) has finally cast its Prince Eric.

After heavy speculation and multiple negotiations, the casting decision was revealed on Tuesday by Variety, who reported that up-and-coming actor Jonah Hauer-King will play the widely sought after role.

King, 24, is a British actor who is best known for his roles on the Little Women and Howard’s End TV series, as well as Sony Pictures‘ A Dog’s Way Home — which came out earlier this year.

The actor, who is also set to appear in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, had two screen tests with Marshall before being chosen for the co-starring role — the most recent one reportedly took place last Saturday.

The Princeton Tigertones have been performing the song ‘Kiss the Girl’ from Disney’s The Little Mermaid for years. Recently, the song was from its lineup. 'The Little Mermaid' / Disney

Before King was confirmed, Harry Styles was in early negotiations to play the role of Prince Eric, however, in August, the former One Directioner turned down the role.

Though the prospect of the Sign of the Times singer playing Prince Eric pleased many Disney fans across the globe, it seems the decision to cast King was also met — for the most part — with positive reception.

Others seemed skeptical, expressing their disappointment.

Here’s what some excited Twitter users had to say:

now that ive done my research and know who he is, he fits prince eric to a tee pic.twitter.com/BR0TVIz3y8 — n (@uncoollove) November 13, 2019

Okay Prince Eric, I see you pic.twitter.com/TDvvOlw0yp — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) November 13, 2019

this princess ariel with this prince eric? count me in pic.twitter.com/zC8h2d0OiY — andre (@nighztwing) November 13, 2019

OMG this is Prince Eric! 😍😍😍

Well hello there Jonah Hauer-King#TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/TohCkZeDo6 — chia (@sincerelychia) November 13, 2019

Another skeptical user tweeted: “I thought about it and I can deal with who they casted for Prince Eric. With the right makeup and costume, he will be fine.”

King will star across Halle Bailey — who was cast as the leading lady, Ariel, last July.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the A-list roster also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Halle Bailey will play Ariel in Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’ reboot. Disney

As well as that, a number of other popular actors have been reported to lend their voices to the production, including Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab.

Production for The Little Mermaid is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

— With files from Katie Scott