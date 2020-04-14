Matthew McConaughey talks Zoom etiquette with Stephen Colbert

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom — the online video-calling platform — has become something of a necessity for millions of people across the globe, allowing them to stay in touch with friends and family.

For Matthew McConaughey, the software has not only connected him to senior residents in Round Rock, Texas, for a bingo game but to many of his students at the University of Texas as well.

That’s precisely why Late Show host Stephen Colbert enlisted the charismatic, Oscar-winning actor to give him some Zoom tips on Monday during a stay-at-home episode of the late-night show.

McConaughey explained to Colbert, 55, the course he teaches at the University of Texas, saying his class has moved online during the pandemic and he is currently interacting with his students over Zoom.

0:57 Matthew McConaughey shares mask-making tutorial on social media Matthew McConaughey shares mask-making tutorial on social media

Last August, McConaughey, 50, became the University of Texas’ first-ever professor for Script to Screen, a film course he was inspired to create more than 26 years after earning his own degree in radio, television and film from the school.

When asked how the classes have been going, McConaughey said: “Not as awkward as I thought.”

“We had 35 students on the screen. We had questions. We had a two-hour class,” McConaughey said. “I think the class went longer than it [would have] if I’d have been there.”

“Is that too early to have a cocktail, or do you wait till class is over?” joked Colbert.

Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16, 2018. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

“Hey, as long as it’s not too late,” replied McConaughey as he raised a glass to Colbert.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey is now a university professor

“What’s your Zoom etiquette?” asked Colbert. “Any dos or don’t?”

“I’m learning about this a little bit,” said McConaughey. “I was on a Zoom conference call the other day, and one of my friends in particular looked just sensational. He was uplit. He looked like a czar.”

The Interstellar star continued: “[So] I texted him during the [call] and I was like, ‘What’s your Zoom game over there, bud?'”

1:30 Matthew McConaughey calls coronavirus ‘faceless, sexless’ in message of solidarity Matthew McConaughey calls coronavirus ‘faceless, sexless’ in message of solidarity

McConaughey then revealed that his friend then gave him a few pointers about making yourself look good on camera.

“I learned a few things, [like] face a window, instead of having it behind you,” he said, adding: “You can get away with [some] things. Like who knows? Are you wearing pants right now? Am I wearing pants right now? Who knows?”

“Legally, I don’t have to tell you,” quipped Colbert in response.

McConaughey then reminded the late show host that it was important to be aware of all audio surroundings as well.

“Remember audio and what comes from the rooms around you and not just the video. There could be some funny things that intrude audio-wise from the next room as well,” he said.

Colbert then called to his dog, who supposedly interrupts tapings of the stay-at-home Late Show “every so often, without any warning.”

Matthew McConaughey and his family playing bingo, via Zoom, with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, 2020. Facebook / The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living

“Without any pants?” McConaughey reiterated in jest.

“No, never,” Colbert replied. “It’s shocking. Sometimes he just lays down, spreads his legs and airs ’em out… It looks very comfortable.”

“Then he says, ‘C’mon, Daddy. Reach over and give me a tickle,” joked McConaughey.

Colbert later asked McConaughey about his recent video call with residents at a Texas-based retirement home.

“It was a hoot of a time, man,” said McConaughey. “We had such a good time, and they were so doggone happy.”

The actor, along with his family, served as the host for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living community’s weekly bingo night on April 3 in order to light up the days of 18 seniors who have been coping with boredom and loneliness during the novel coronavirus crisis.

0:27 Matthew McConaughey hosts a virtual bingo night for residents of a Texas seniors home Matthew McConaughey hosts a virtual bingo night for residents of a Texas seniors home

“We’ll probably be doing it again,” McConaughey said.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs every weeknight on Global TV at 11:35 p.m.

