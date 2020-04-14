Matthew McConaughey talks Zoom etiquette with Stephen Colbert

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom — the online video-calling platform — has become something of a necessity for millions of people across the globe, allowing them to stay in touch with friends and family.
For Matthew McConaughey, the software has not only connected him to senior residents in Round Rock, Texas, for a bingo game but to many of his students at the University of Texas as well.
That’s precisely why Late Show host Stephen Colbert enlisted the charismatic, Oscar-winning actor to give him some Zoom tips on Monday during a stay-at-home episode of the late-night show.
McConaughey explained to Colbert, 55, the course he teaches at the University of Texas, saying his class has moved online during the pandemic and he is currently interacting with his students over Zoom.
Last August, McConaughey, 50, became the University of Texas’ first-ever professor for Script to Screen, a film course he was inspired to create more than 26 years after earning his own degree in radio, television and film from the school.
When asked how the classes have been going, McConaughey said: “Not as awkward as I thought.”
“Is that too early to have a cocktail, or do you wait till class is over?” joked Colbert.
“Hey, as long as it’s not too late,” replied McConaughey as he raised a glass to Colbert.
“What’s your Zoom etiquette?” asked Colbert. “Any dos or don’t?”
“I’m learning about this a little bit,” said McConaughey. “I was on a Zoom conference call the other day, and one of my friends in particular looked just sensational. He was uplit. He looked like a czar.”
McConaughey then revealed that his friend then gave him a few pointers about making yourself look good on camera.
“Legally, I don’t have to tell you,” quipped Colbert in response.
McConaughey then reminded the late show host that it was important to be aware of all audio surroundings as well.
“Remember audio and what comes from the rooms around you and not just the video. There could be some funny things that intrude audio-wise from the next room as well,” he said.
Colbert then called to his dog, who supposedly interrupts tapings of the stay-at-home Late Show “every so often, without any warning.”
“Without any pants?” McConaughey reiterated in jest.
“No, never,” Colbert replied. “It’s shocking. Sometimes he just lays down, spreads his legs and airs ’em out… It looks very comfortable.”
“Then he says, ‘C’mon, Daddy. Reach over and give me a tickle,” joked McConaughey.
Colbert later asked McConaughey about his recent video call with residents at a Texas-based retirement home.
“It was a hoot of a time, man,” said McConaughey. “We had such a good time, and they were so doggone happy.”
The actor, along with his family, served as the host for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living community’s weekly bingo night on April 3 in order to light up the days of 18 seniors who have been coping with boredom and loneliness during the novel coronavirus crisis.
“We’ll probably be doing it again,” McConaughey said.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs every weeknight on Global TV at 11:35 p.m.
