Matthew McConaughey is now a university professor

Back in 1993, acclaimed Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey earned a degree in radio, television and film from the University of Texas.

More than 26 years later, the 49-year-old will be returning to the flagship Austin, Texas, campus — but this time as a professor, according to an official statement from the university.

The Moody College of Communication made the announcement on Wednesday morning “in recognition of [McConaughey’s] outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.”

The Dazed and Confused star has already been teaching part-time at the prestigious academy since 2015, offering his talents and knowledge to a script-to-screen film production class.

The media-focused class he once taught alongside Prof. Scott Rice will be developed and taught solely by McConaughey starting in the fall term.

On the class itself, McConaughey said: “It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school.

“Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies — turning words on paper into film — is both a science and art, no matter the time or generation.”

“The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless,” added the actor. “That will always be our classroom focus.”

With an Academy Award under his belt and a highly successful film and television career spanning almost three decades, McConaughey seems to be more than qualified for the gig.

However, it seems McConaughey’s fellow University of Texas faculty members were more impressed by his investment in the students than his impressive resumé.

“We are proud to welcome Prof. McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty,” said Moody College dean Jay Bernhardt.

“Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”

Noah Isenberg, chair of the school’s radio, television and film department, added: “He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious.”

The University of Texas’ full statement can be read here.

