B.C. man steals yacht, claims he has COVID-19 when arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in Oak Bay on Vancouver Island after he allegedly stole a yacht, then, when confronted, told the police he had COVID-19.

The man canoed out to the vessel, which was moored in the Oak Bay Marina, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police said, then drove it to an area near the Oak Bay Hotel.

Police were notified about 40 minutes later and were ferried out to the vessel by the Coast Guard.

1:50 Urban planners urging major rethink due to COVID-19 pandemic Urban planners urging major rethink due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 25-year-old man and sole person found on the boat was arrested. Officers found a knife in the boat’s bed. He also allegedly told investigators he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital where he was cleared of having the virus, and remains in custody.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The suspect has “an extensive criminal history,” police said, and could face charges such as theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property of $5,000, breach of conditions for possessing a weapon and mischief over $5,000.