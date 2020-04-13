Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man steals yacht, claims he has COVID-19 when arrested: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated April 13, 2020 2:46 pm
Oak Bay police arrest a man they allege stole a yacht then told police had had COVID-19 when arrested.
Oak Bay police arrest a man they allege stole a yacht then told police had had COVID-19 when arrested. Oak Bay police

A man has been arrested in Oak Bay on Vancouver Island after he allegedly stole a yacht, then, when confronted, told the police he had COVID-19.

The man canoed out to the vessel, which was moored in the Oak Bay Marina, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police said, then drove it to an area near the Oak Bay Hotel.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Police were notified about 40 minutes later and were ferried out to the vessel by the Coast Guard.

Urban planners urging major rethink due to COVID-19 pandemic
Urban planners urging major rethink due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 25-year-old man and sole person found on the boat was arrested. Officers found a knife in the boat’s bed. He also allegedly told investigators he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Vancouver man seen spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says he’ll seek counselling

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital where he was cleared of having the virus, and remains in custody.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The suspect has “an extensive criminal history,” police said, and could face charges such as theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property of $5,000, breach of conditions for possessing a weapon and  mischief over $5,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusOak BayYachtOak Bay Policecoronavirus theftstolen yachtyacht theftyacht theft coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.