Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Health officials to update on latest COVID-19 measures in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 12:15 pm
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. .
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials will update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province Monday.

The daily update news conference will start at 1 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Easter Sunday. A probable case was determined to be a false positive, so the case count stands at 242.

Eight people are hospitalized, four in ICU. Four people have died, and 96 have recovered.

READ MORE: Easter Sunday brings no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobacoronavirus ManitobaDaily Coronavirus Updatecoronavirus winnipegdaily covid updatecoronavirus numbers in Manitobadaily covid update manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.