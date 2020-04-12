Easter Sunday brings no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Easter Sunday.

Public health officials say one probable case was also determined to be a false positive, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 242.

The province says right now there are eight people hospitalized, which includes four patients in intensive care.

Four people have died in the province from COVID-19 while 96 have recovered.

The province stresses that Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk of COVID-19 is reduced.

“The current statistics may be a reflection of the effect strict social distancing measures have had and reaffirms that these measures must be continued. Manitobans are reminded this is not the time to let their guard down,” a provincial press release states.

“Actions taken today will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead. All Manitobans must remain vigilant to flatten the curve of this virus. This weekend is normally busy with gatherings for Easter or Passover celebrations. However, families are reminded that gatherings with anyone from outside your household are strongly discouraged.”

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 850 tests Saturday. A total of 17,221 tests have been performed since early February.

Anyone who is concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is needed.