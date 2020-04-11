Coronavirus: Manitoba’s health officials give Saturday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s public health officials will hold their daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The province recorded its fourth death related to the disease caused by novel coronavirus Friday, said chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

That victim was a man in his 70s who had been in intensive care. Prior to his hospitalization, he had been at a personal care home — but Roussin said officials don’t believe he contracted the virus there.

Officials also announced six new cases Friday, which brought the total number of cases in Manitoba to 230 — 134 of those cases are considered active. People who have recovered from the illness or who have died are not included in the active caseload by public health.

Roussin spoke with cautious optimism, saying the province’s relatively low number of cases lately might suggest physical distancing protocols are working.

However, he continued to urge people to stay home if they’re sick, to practice physical distancing, to frequently wash their hands and avoid gatherings and all non-essential travel.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

