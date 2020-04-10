Manitoba health officials to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials have scheduled a news conference at 1 p.m. CT Friday, to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation within the province.

Officials announced Thursday that symptomatic police officers, firefighters, and paramedics are now being added to the list of people being tested for the illness caused by novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, says testing prioritizes those who are most at-risk, and they’re now able to start expanding.

Roussin also announced three more cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 224 cases in the province. Seventy-six people have recovered from the virus. Three people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 551 tests Wednesday. A total of 15,259 tests have been performed since early February.

WATCH: Winkler company making PPE for health-care workers

4:07 Winkler company making PPE for health-care workers Winkler company making PPE for health-care workers

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.