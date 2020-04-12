Menu

Crime

Manitoba teen girl killed by gunshot wound: RCMP

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 5:34 pm
. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a teen girl was shot and killed on Easter weekend.

Police say on Saturday at around 7 p.m., Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a report of a shot fired at a home located on the Waywayseecappo First Nation.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

RCMP Major Crime Services along with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service continue to investigate.

