Manitoba teen girl killed by gunshot wound: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a teen girl was shot and killed on Easter weekend.
Police say on Saturday at around 7 p.m., Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a report of a shot fired at a home located on the Waywayseecappo First Nation.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say she was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
RCMP Major Crime Services along with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service continue to investigate.
