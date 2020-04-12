2 new cases of coronavirus identified in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, New Brunswick has confirmed two new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 114.

According to the province, patients in the new cases are in their 60s and 70s in the Saint John region.

So far, of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation.

To date, 12 people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged. Three of the seven patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit, while 70 people have recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release that the small increase in cases is encouraging, but warned residents not to become complacent.

“The message we have been sending to New Brunswickers is clear: Stay at home. Staying home will save lives,” said Russell.

“That message remains crucial.

“We must do everything in our power to ensure we continue to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of the virus.” Tweet This

Premier Blaine Higgs also said that this Easter Sunday is very different than any New Brunswickers have experienced.

“Churches are empty, restaurants are closed, and family members will not be gathering together today,” said Higgs.

“We understand how difficult this can be and I sincerely thank New Brunswickers for their resilience and their creativity during these difficult times,” he added.

“We need to remember why we are doing this. By taking these actions we will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to keep doing everything we can to fight this pandemic.” Tweet This

“This is not the time to relax restrictions, despite how challenging they are for each of us. This is the time to stay the course.”

