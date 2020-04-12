Campbellford Bridge high-risk takedown leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Witnesses say “shots” were fired during a high-risk takedown Saturday on a bridge in Campbellford which OPP said led to the arrest of one of two suspects wanted in an attempted murder shooting investigation in Cobourg, Ont.

OPP Central Region say around 3:30 p.m., members of the Northumberland OPP, its Regional Support Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) initiated an arrest of a man who was travelling in a vehicle on the Campbellford Bridge on Bridge Street entering downtown Campbellford. The bridge spans the Trent River, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

No one was injured, police said.

There are witness reports on Facebook that OPP discharged rubber projectiles during the takedown. Some people in the area reported on Facebook hearing “shots.” Amateur video from the scene shows a red truck with damaged driver side windows being placed on a tow truck.

Ben Lehman, who lives within metres of the bridge, tells Global News Peterborough he woke up to the sound of two “loud gunshots.”

“They woke me up out of sleep,” the Campbellford resident said. “Then all I saw was the ERT on the bridge, the red truck and what looked like one gentleman in handcuffs,” he said. “Then the OPP showed up. Then Stapley towing to take the truck away.”

Global News Peterborough requested more details on the takedown, however, Sgt. Jason Folz of OPP Central Region said on Sunday the arrest tactic used would not be released.

Police say they arrested a man who was wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting victim who was dropped off outside the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on the morning of March 24.

Andrew Hibbert, 42, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Andrew Hibbert is a suspect in a shooting in Cobourg, OPP say. OPP

Two other people were detained at the scene and were released unconditionally, OPP said.

Police continue to look for a second shooting suspect. Kimroy Peters, 23, is wanted on the same charges as Hibbert. He is described as black, 5-foot-7 (175cm) and 144 pounds (65kg). No photo was available.

“The remaining accused person does pose a risk to public safety,” OPP stated.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach him if located.” Tweet This

Anyone with information is being asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

