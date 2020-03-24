Cobourg police investigating shooting after victim ‘dropped off’ at hospital

Police in Cobourg are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting after a victim arrived at the hospital.
The Cobourg Police Service says around 10:45 a.m, officers responded to a call from staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital in relation to a weapons investigation.
Police say officers arrived and were informed that someone had “dropped off” a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim is being assessed for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Tuesday afternoon.
The site of the shooting is unknown at this time.
Police released a photo of a white car they believe dropped off the shooting victim.
“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators believe that this was not a random incident,” police stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. John Linney at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.
