Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police investigating shooting after victim ‘dropped off’ at hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 12:49 pm
Cobourg police look to identify this vehicle in connection to a reported shooting on Tuesday.
Cobourg police look to identify this vehicle in connection to a reported shooting on Tuesday. Cobourg Police Service

Police in Cobourg are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting after a victim arrived at the hospital.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 10:45 a.m, officers responded to a call from staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital in relation to a weapons investigation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts visitors, cancels non-essential services

Police say officers arrived and were informed that someone had “dropped off” a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is being assessed for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The site of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police released a photo of a white car they believe dropped off the shooting victim.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators believe that this was not a random incident,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. John Linney at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

Two in custody after fatal shooting in Omemee
Two in custody after fatal shooting in Omemee
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingCobourgCobourg Police ServiceNorthumberland Hills Hospitalcobourg shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.