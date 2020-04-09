2 arrest warrants issued after shooting victim ‘dropped off’ at Cobourg hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say two arrest warrants have been issued for suspects wanted in a shooting last month.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. on March 24, an unknown person in a vehicle pulled into the Northumberland Hills Hospital property and dropped off a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation was initially under the Cobourg Police Service, who stated a few days later that the OPP would assume the case.

On Thursday, police said they are looking for two men who “pose a risk to public safety.”

Arrest warrants have been issued for Andrew Hibbert, 42, and Kimroy Peters, 23. No place of residence was provided.

Hibbert is described as five feet seven inches tall and 216 pounds with a shaved head. Peters is described as five feet seven inches tall and 144 pounds.

They are both wanted for attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach them if located,” OPP stated.

Cobourg police look to identify this vehicle in connection to a reported shooting on Tuesday. Cobourg Police Service

Anyone with information is being asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and not have to appear in court, or submit information online.