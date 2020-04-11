Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 411 new cases, including 31 deaths

Ontario reported 411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, including 31 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 6,648.

The death toll has risen to 253, with Saturday’s report marking the largest single-day increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the number of resolved cases in the province sits at 2,853, or 43 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 6.6 per cent jump compared to the day prior, down from Friday which saw a 8.3 per cent increase.

Mayor John Tory calls for stricter enforcement of physical distancing

Toronto Mayor John Tory sent a letter to the city’s police chief and executive director of municipal licencing and standards recommending that stricter measures be taken when enforcing physical distancing rules.

Officials are conducting an enforcement blitz over the Easter weekend, and Tory said he wants to see more tickets issued for those who don’t comply.

“As an elected official I cannot direct law enforcement as to how they enforce the law, but I am by way of this letter offering my strong opinion and support as Mayor for stricter enforcement which would be in the interests of fairness to law-abiding people and in the interests of protecting our city’s health and moving us faster to the day when life can return to normal,” Tory said.

Hayley Wickenheiser, ‘Conquer COVID-19’ hold PPE drive

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, along with the organization “Conquer COVID-19” held a donation drive for personal protective equipment in Toronto on Saturday.

Supplies from the drive will go to different facilities, including clinics, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, and hospitals.

Premier Doug Ford was among those in attendance at the drive.

Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser reacts as a vehicle approaches the donation drive for personal protective equipment at XYZ Storage in Toronto on Saturday, April 11, 2020, amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Resident at Baycrest dies

Three residents at Baycrest’s Apotex Centre, Jewish Home for the Aged have confirmed cases of COVID-19. One resident has died.

Five staff members and one member of the food services team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, one patient at Baycrest Hospital is also confirmed to have the virus.

