Ontario reports 411 new coronavirus cases, including 31 deaths as total cases top 6,600

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 411 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, including 31 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 6,648.

The death toll has risen to 253, with Saturday’s report marking the largest single-day increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the number of resolved cases in the province sits at 2,853, or 43 per cent of all confirmed cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 6.6 per cent jump compared to the day prior, down from Friday which saw a 8.3 per cent increase.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 691 — a single-day increase of 18 — with 257 in intensive care and 215 on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 13 per cent of all confirmed cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Just under 3,700 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 96,321.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford expressed concern that Ontario’s full testing capacity of 13,000 tests per day was not being used.

Health officials have since released a plan to increase the number of tests, with a goal of reaching 16,000 per day by May 6.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Just over 45 per cent of cases are male, with over 54 per cent reported in females. Forty-two cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 157 cases, or 2.4 per cent

20 to 39: 1,648 cases, or 24.8 per cent

40 to 59: 2,303 cases, or 34.6 per cent

60 to 79: 1,615 cases, or 24.3 per cent

80 and over: 919 cases, or 13.8 per cent

Meanwhile, the province has announced that emergency orders related to COVID-19 — including the closure of non-essential workplaces, outdoor park amenities and recreational areas, along with restrictions on social gatherings — have been extended until April 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford is expected to provide an update on Ontario’s response to the pandemic from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.