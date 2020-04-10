Chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to be joined by other officials for Friday’s daily update.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

Alberta Health said officials will provide updates on Friday and Monday but not Saturday or Sunday, when new statistics and situational reports will be posted online instead.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll rose by three Thursday, reaching 32 total fatalities from the disease. Twenty-two of those were in the Calgary zone. The three latest deaths were a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone, a man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone, and a woman in her 60s in the Calgary zone, Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health said Thursday the province confirmed 28 new cases that day, bringing Alberta’s total cases to 1,451.

There were 47 people in hospital, 14 of whom were in intensive care units. Officials suspect 192 cases to be community acquired. The government also said 592 people had recovered.

As of 2 p.m. on April 9, Alberta had completed 70,247 COVID-19 tests. There were 1,333 people tested in the most recent 24-hour period.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced that, thanks to a donation from Alberta-based Sprung Structures, the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary would be temporarily expanded.

The company donated a temporary structure to Alberta Health Services that will add up to 6,000 square-feet of treatment space for COVID-19 patients. It will create about 100 more care spaces for Calgary-area patients.

Shandro said the temporary facility would be set up in the parking lot of the Peter Lougheed Centre and would be ready later this month.