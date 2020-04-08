Alberta officials to provide full COVID-19 modelling data, daily update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The premier, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and the CEO of Alberta Health Services are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

The media availability will be held at 3:30 p.m. and comes one day after Premier Jason Kenney spoke to the province in a televised address, releasing some of the province’s projections for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kenney is expected to release the full extensive modelling data projecting the potential health impacts of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Kenney will be joined by Dr. Deena Hinshaw and AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu at 3:30 p.m. when the full projections will be released to the public. The updated number of cases in Alberta will also be released.

On Tuesday night, Kenney told Albertans that under a probable scenario, COVID-19 could claim between 400 to 3,100 lives in the province by the end of summer.

He also said under this scenario, the province could see as many as 800,000 total infections in that time frame.

Alberta health officials also prepared a model for an “elevated scenario,” which Kenney said could result in as many as one million infections and between 500 and 6,600 deaths.

As of Tuesday evening, Alberta has seen 1,373 people test positive for COVID-19 – and 26 of those cases have resulted in deaths.