Alberta sees 2 more deaths from COVID-19

Over the last 24 hours, two more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, Alberta Health announced on Tuesday.

There was no in-person update with the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Instead, Alberta Health posted the new numbers on its website.

As of April 7, 25 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the provincial total up to 1,373.

In total, 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province. Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for geographic and age information on the two latest fatalities.

In the Tuesday update, 447 cases were reported to be “recovered.”

In total, 67,117 tests for COVID-19 have been done in Alberta.

Last week, Alberta labs were processing between 3,000 and 4,000 tests for COVID-19 each day.

On Monday, the province reported 1,203 tests had been done in the last 24 hours.

Alberta Health said the temporary decline in testing is the delayed result of the changes implemented on March 23. At that time, Alberta shifted its priorities from testing people returning from travel after March 12 who had mild symptoms to testing anyone who is symptomatic and:

Is hospitalized with respiratory illness

Is a resident in a continuing care home or similar facility

Has returned from travelling abroad between March 8 and March 12 (before the self-isolation protocols were in place)

Is a health-care worker with respiratory symptoms.

“We expanded Alberta’s testing criteria [Monday] and expect testing numbers will rise back to maximum capacity very soon,” spokesperson Tom McMillan told Global News in an email.

“The effects of COVID-19 are widespread and unprecedented. We are doing everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Albertans.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Alberta announced further restrictions on visits to all continuing care facilities.

Hinshaw said most visitors will be banned from all licensed supportive living homes, long-term care and continuing care centres in Alberta.

“I know this will have a profound impact on the lives of those residents and their families,” she said. “This is not a step that we take lightly.”

The only exception, under the amended public health order, would be a visitor for a dying resident or a visitor essential for delivering care.

Outbreaks have been declared at several continuing care homes and nearly a dozen COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney will present some of the COVID-19 modelling projections put together by provincial health officials to Albertans on Tuesday evening during a special televised address.

Global News plans to livestream the address online. On television, the address will air on Global News Hour in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

