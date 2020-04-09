Menu

Health

Officials investigating how 2 residents at Calgary’s Clifton Manor contracted COVID-19

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 4:38 pm
Hinshaw says greatest concern is for Albertans in continuing care
WATCH ABOVE (April 1): Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains why her biggest concerns about COVID-19 are related to continuing care and other congregate settings.

Two residents at the Clifton Manor long-term care facility in Calgary have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Brenda Stafford Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

According to a notice on the foundation’s website, the two positive cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Another death at McKenzie Towne; families continue coming forward with questions

Both residents, along with their roommates — who are not symptomatic — have been in isolation since Tuesday. All the residents lived in the #600 neigbourhood, the foundation said.

The foundation didn’t give ages for the patients or the roommates, or provide any information on their health status. It said both residents were tested as soon as they started showing symptoms on Tuesday. The roommates were tested on Wednesday.

Alberta announces more aggressive COVID-19 testing measures
Alberta announces more aggressive COVID-19 testing measures

The two infected with the illness were moved to the facility’s isolation ward on Wednesday, as part of the foundation’s “comprehensive COVID-19 containment plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Strict contact and droplet precautions are in place,” the foundation said. “Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) when they are caring for affected residents in isolation.”

A notice on the door advising staff at Clifton Manor
A notice on the door advising staff at Clifton Manor Global News

The foundation said it doesn’t yet know the source of the infection, adding it’s working with the province’s chief medical officer of health to investigate that, and to carry out contact tracing for anyone who might have been in contact with the residents.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure the virus does not spread in our site, and to protect the health and safety of all our residents and staff at Clifton Manor,” the foundation said.

Coronavirus: Grieving families join NDP to call to Alberta government for changes to senior’s homes

The foundation said Clifton Manor is at full staffing capacity and “has the full support of The Brenda Strafford Foundation’s senior management team and medical directors.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to work together as a team to safely and effectively contain the virus, and take care of our residents, and each other.”

READ MORE: Alberta expanding testing, particularly in Calgary, as province’s total COVID-19 cases climb to 1,423

The foundation said it would be providing frequent updates on the situation at Clifton Manor, as well as other sites it owns, on its website.

