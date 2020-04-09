Coronavirus: B.C. outdoor hot spots closed ahead of Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Municipalities and regional districts across B.C.’s south coast are closing popular outdoor hot spots ahead of the Easter long weekend to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials are pleading with the public to stay home as much as possible over the long weekend, as the province looks to lock-in progress on flattening the curve of infection.

People who do go out in public are being reminded to maintain two metres’ (six feet) distance from others.

Metro Vancouver has closed two additional regional parks, Deas Island Regional Park and Boundary Bay Regional Park in Delta, until further notice.

Parking lots at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve are also being closed over the weekend.

The region had previously closed Barnston Island and Brae Island regional parks.

The City of Victoria is also closing several roads to make it easier for people to maintain physical distancing while outside.

The city says it is closing all primary roads within Beacon Hill Park to all but essential service vehicles during weekends.

The city is also suspending parking over the long weekend near the multi-use pathway construction on Dallas Road between Dock and Lewis streets.

Capital Regional District and City of Victoria parks will remain open, but city staff will be patrolling to educate the public about maintaining physical distancing.

The City of White Rock has also closed its promenade effective Friday.

In March, White Rock closed its pier and waterfront parking lots to the public.

The City of Vancouver has also closed Stanley Park to vehicle traffic, and has closed parking lots at a number of popular beaches.

On Wednesday, the province announced it was closing all provincial parks due to the pandemic.