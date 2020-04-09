Parking enforcement returns to Vancouver’s West End to encourage physical distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver says it will resume parking enforcement in the West End to deter visitors to parks and beaches.

“We ask that people stay in their own neighbourhoods and take advantage of local parks and green space to exercise and get fresh air rather than converging on popular trails and beaches,” a statement from the city reads.

Parking-enforcement officers will ticket vehicles parked without passes in permit-parking zones in the West End and signs will ensure drivers are aware of the changes.

The city suspended enforcement for residential-parking zones, metered parking, and rush-hour zones last month in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The city closed Stanley Park to vehicles earlier in the week.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has strongly urged British Columbians to stay home during the Easter long weekend.

“Let’s bend the curve, not bend the rules this weekend,” he said.

— With files from The Canadian Press