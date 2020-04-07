Coronavirus: Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park closed to vehicle traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver is closing most of its biggest tourist attraction to vehicle traffic to help with physical distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Vancouver Park Board says it is closing Stanley Park Drive to vehicles indefinitely, starting at noon on Wednesday.

The closure includes the installation of physical barriers and enforcement measures from park rangers and local police.

“Despite the closure of all parking lots in Stanley Park more than a week ago, visitors have still been travelling by car to the park, particularly on sunny days, and parking illegally on the road,” said the board in a media release.

Cyclists will be asked to stay off the seawall, and pedestrians are reminded to maintain physical distancing.

Emergency vehicles and the #19 bus route will still have access to the park, as will key tenants and leaseholders.

The Stanley Park Causeway, which feeds the Lions Gate Bridge, will remain open to vehicles.