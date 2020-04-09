Menu

Canada

Alberta, B.C. officials urge residents to stay home over Easter long weekend

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 1:19 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 1:23 pm
‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Health Minister Adrian Dix had a message for British Columbians about travel, ahead of the Easter long weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. And new information on PPE equipment and a meeting with religious leaders in the province.

As the Easter long weekend approaches, health officials in Alberta and British Columbia are urging residents to stick to their respective provinces as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement Thursday morning, the Alberta and B.C. health ministers said while travel between the provinces is typical during a long weekend, they noted these are “extraordinary times.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Should Canada restrict travel between provinces, territories?

“This long weekend is different,” read the statement from B.C.’s Adrian Dix and Alberta’s Tyler Shandro.

“A global pandemic puts us all at risk — and we all must stay home, stay in our communities and stay at a safe physical distance from others when outside.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the border between Canada and the United States was closed to non-essential travel last month to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, provincial borders within Canada remain open.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. land border closes to all non-essential travel

The ministers noted many people have family members across the provincial borders and that the holiday without loved ones in person would be difficult. But they both stressed the importance of finding other ways to connect than in person.

“Let us be clear: Staying home means no travelling — especially across our borders,” the statement said.

“We encourage everyone to find ways to connect virtually this long weekend, including by video chat or with phone calls.

“Continue to make every effort to protect loved ones, our elders and our health care workers.”

READ MORE: No public health officials screening for COVID-19 at Canadian land borders

