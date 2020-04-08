Coronavirus: B.C. closes all provincial parks ahead of Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

All provincial parks in B.C. have been closed ahead of the Easter long weekend in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The temporary measure comes in response to government directives asking people to stay home, and will be in place until further notice.

2:51 ‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend ‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend

BC Parks also extended its ban on all camping in provincial parks until May 31, in alignment with neighbouring jurisdictions and the temporary closure of Canada’s national parks.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix pleaded with British Columbians to skip non-essential travel and trips to their cottages during the long weekend.

“Let’s bend the curve, not bend the rules this weekend,” he said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said recent numbers show the curve of COVID-19 cases is “bending,” and British Columbians need to practise social and physical distancing.

“Let’s keep our firewall strong,” she said. “This is our time to care and protect each other and our communities and our families across B.C.”

2:08 Stanley Park being closed to cars Stanley Park being closed to cars

Local officials have also urged residents to stay home.

Political leaders in B.C.’s Sea to Sky country have urged British Columbians to stay away from the region during the long weekend. In Vancouver, officials closed Stanley Park to vehicle traffic to help with physical distancing.

— With files from Simon Little