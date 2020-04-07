Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 3:40 pm
.
. Global News

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

One new COVID-19 death but hospital numbers encouraging, B.C.'s top doctor says

Data to date suggests B.C. may be starting to “bend the curve” of infection for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Tests have been confirming a decrease in the number of new cases in recent days, and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also appears to be levelling off.

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 6. Note: No data provided for March 22, March 29 and April 5.
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 6. Note: No data provided for March 22, March 29 and April 5. Data: BC CDC

The disease has killed 39 people in B.C., and the province has recorded 1,266 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Monday, there were 140 people in hospital, 72 of them in intensive care.

At least 783 people have fully recovered from the virus.

