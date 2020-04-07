B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Data to date suggests B.C. may be starting to “bend the curve” of infection for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Tests have been confirming a decrease in the number of new cases in recent days, and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also appears to be levelling off.

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 6. Note: No data provided for March 22, March 29 and April 5. Data: BC CDC

The disease has killed 39 people in B.C., and the province has recorded 1,266 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Monday, there were 140 people in hospital, 72 of them in intensive care.

At least 783 people have fully recovered from the virus.