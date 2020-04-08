Saskatchewan Rush to honour season tickets cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Rush say that all season tickets for games cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will be honoured.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Wednesday that it has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season.

READ MORE: National Lacrosse League suspends season amid coronavirus concerns

“Rush ownership, players, coaching staff and employees are disappointed that we will not be able to complete the Regular Season playing in front of the best fans in the NLL,” read a letter from Rush owner Bruce Urban.

“With the progressive nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the socially responsible restrictions of ‘large gatherings’ ordered in all NLL cities, the NLL and its Board of Governors elected to cancel the balance of the Regular Season to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff and you, our loyal fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

NLL officials said they are looking at any number of scenarios to return to play when all stakeholders and health officials deem that possible.

3:50 How coronavirus-related cancellations are rocking the event-planning industry How coronavirus-related cancellations are rocking the event-planning industry

The league suspended play on March 12 due to the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The NLL and an appointed ad hoc committee of board of governors have been creating models to cede the NLL standings and create a playoff format to crown a 2019-20 National Lacrosse League champion,” read Urban’s letter.

“We will continue to provide updates as to the progress of this initiative.”

Urban said his franchise will provide a transparent and detailed account reconciliation for all cancelled tickets for season ticket holders for the 2019-20 regular season.

“Your respective credit balance will be available on Ticketmaster account manager by April 10th, 2020. Please be assured that all cancelled games will be honoured and credited towards your 2020-21 Rush season tickets.”

Rush customer inquiries can be emailed to sales@saskrush.com.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.