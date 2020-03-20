Regina Pats honour tickets purchased to final home game, cancelled due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Each ticket bought to the Regina Pats’ final regular-season home game scheduled for Friday night will be honoured during the 2021-21 campaign.

The pats were set to play the Moose Jaw Warriors when the novel coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

“The Regina Pats would like to thank the Pats regiment for their support this season and hope everyone can be patient with us as we work through the cancellation of our last home game,” said Stacey Cattell, Regina Pats COO.

“We are working hard to make sure everyone who purchased a ticket will get a chance to come to the Brandt Centre next year.”

Season tickets holders will receive an additional voucher added to their My Pats accounts next season.

Any unused Flex vouchers redeemed for Friday’s game will automatically be exchanged for the 2020-21 season, available in the My Pats account.

Safeway vouchers can be exchanged at the Regina Pats business office once tickets for next season become available.

Pats staff will contact group ticket purchasers, birthday package buyers, suite holders and premium seat holders to help deal with the situation.

The Pats have also extended their early bird deadline for season ticket renewal to April 30.

Fans can watch the Pats announce their individual award winners for the 2019-20 season through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Friday at 7 p.m.

