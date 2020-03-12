National Lacrosse League suspends season amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league tweeted Thursday morning that games are suspended until further notice.

UPDATE: The @NLL will suspend game play until further notice for the safety and best interest of our fans, players, coaches and staff. #NLL pic.twitter.com/nV7fv5lWqq — NLL (@NLL) March 12, 2020

“The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interest of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19,” an NLL statement read.

The league said it will evaluate the situation and communicate with health officials going forward.

“Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined,” the league’s statement read.

The Calgary Roughnecks were scheduled to host the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday, while the Vancouver Warriors and Toronto Rock were also supposed to play at home on Friday.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the NHL called for teams to cancel morning skates and meetings, while Major League Soccer announced it had suspended match play for 30 days.

