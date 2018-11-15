National Lacrosse League cancels 2 weekends of season due to labour dispute

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Thursday it reluctantly has no choice but to cancel the first two weekends of the 2018-19 season due to a labour dispute with its players.

NLL has been negotiating with the Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association (PLPA) — the exclusive bargaining agent for players — and a collective bargaining agreement has not been reached.

League officials said the PLPA has instructed its players not to attend training camps or submit to physicals. The players have in fact followed these instructions which has made it impossible for the teams to form rosters or otherwise operate, the NLL said in a statement.

All games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 have been cancelled by the league.

The NLL said it has proposed a fair calculation of bonuses based on attendance growth plus a percentage increase each year to account for growth in all attendance-related revenue streams.

“We have put a very good and fair offer on the table, which includes a 25 per cent increase in salary and benefits for the players,” the NLL statement said.

“A guaranteed 400 per cent increase in expenses without a corresponding guaranteed revenue increase is not something, as stewards of the league, we can responsibly agree to.”

Global News has reached out to the players’ association and will update this article when we receive a response.

Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of franchises in North America that include: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, New England Black Wolves, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors and Halifax ‘18.