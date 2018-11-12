Canada
November 12, 2018 8:05 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 8:19 pm

Saskatchewan Rush pre-season game cancelled due to NLL labour dispute

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Rush will not partake in a pre-season game this week, as a new collective bargaining agreement has not yet been reached.

Saskatchewan Rush / Supplied
A A

The Saskatchewan Rush’s only pre-season game has been cancelled as a new collective bargaining agreement has not yet been reached between the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and its players.

Rush officials said Monday the NLL is continuing to work toward a resolution with the Professional Lacrosse Players Association.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush select Connor Robinson 5th overall at NLL Entry Draft

The pre-season game between Saskatchewan and the Colorado Mammoth will no longer happen on Nov. 16 at SaskTel Centre.

Due to the cancellation, all ticket holders will receive a full refund for the game.

According to the Rush, all future home games remain scheduled to be played at this time.

The first Rush game of the regular season is scheduled for Dec. 1 against the Georgia Swarm in Atlanta, Ga.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collective Bargaining Agreement
labour dispute
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
NLL
pre-season game
Professional Lacrosse Players Association
Regina Sports
Rush Lacrosse
Saskatchewan Rush
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News