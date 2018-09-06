Schedule released for 2018-19 Saskatchewan Rush regular season

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rush are getting ready to defend their championship this upcoming season.

The 2018-19 season will begin with the league’s annual Face Off Weekend, which on Dec. 1 will see the Rush travel to the Infinite Energy Arena to meet the Georgia Swarm.

On the following Saturday, Dec. 8, Saskatchewan will play their home opener at SaskTel Centre against the Colorado Mammoth.

“We are chomping at the bit to get started again,” Rush head coach Derek Keenan said in a press release.

“Our home opener on December 8 will be a special night for the Rush and our amazing fans.”

The 33rd NLL season will be the inaugural season for the San Diego Seals and Philadelphia Wings.

The Rush’s 2018-19 regular season schedule:

Dec. 1 – Rush @ Georgia

Dec. 8 – Colorado vs. Rush

Dec. 28 – Rush @ New England

Jan. 5 – San Diego vs. Rush

Jan. 12 – Rush @ Vancouver

Jan. 19 – Rochester vs. Rush

Feb. 1 – Rush @ Toronto

Feb. 9 – Calgary vs. Rush

Feb. 16 – Rush @ Vancouver

Feb. 22 – Colorado vs. Rush

March 2 – Calgary vs. Rush

March 16 – Buffalo vs. Rush

March 22 – Rush @ San Diego

March 30 – Vancouver vs. Rush

April 6 – Rush @ Colorado

April 12 – Rush @ San Diego

April 13 – Philadelphia vs. Rush

April 20 – Rush @ Calgary

The lone exhibition game for the Rush will take place against the Mammoth in Saskatoon on Nov. 16.