Schedule released for 2018-19 Saskatchewan Rush regular season

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rush are getting ready to defend their championship this upcoming season.
The 2018-19 season will begin with the league’s annual Face Off Weekend, which on Dec. 1 will see the Rush travel to the Infinite Energy Arena to meet the Georgia Swarm.
On the following Saturday, Dec. 8, Saskatchewan will play their home opener at SaskTel Centre against the Colorado Mammoth.
“We are chomping at the bit to get started again,” Rush head coach Derek Keenan said in a press release.
“Our home opener on December 8 will be a special night for the Rush and our amazing fans.”
The 33rd NLL season will be the inaugural season for the San Diego Seals and Philadelphia Wings.
The Rush’s 2018-19 regular season schedule:
The lone exhibition game for the Rush will take place against the Mammoth in Saskatoon on Nov. 16.
