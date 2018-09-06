Sports
September 6, 2018 4:53 pm
Updated: September 6, 2018 5:04 pm

Schedule released for 2018-19 Saskatchewan Rush regular season

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) released the schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 regular season.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rush are getting ready to defend their championship this upcoming season.

The 2018-19 season will begin with the league’s annual Face Off Weekend, which on Dec. 1 will see the Rush travel to the Infinite Energy Arena to meet the Georgia Swarm.

On the following Saturday, Dec. 8, Saskatchewan will play their home opener at SaskTel Centre against the Colorado Mammoth.

“We are chomping at the bit to get started again,” Rush head coach Derek Keenan said in a press release.

“Our home opener on December 8 will be a special night for the Rush and our amazing fans.”

The 33rd NLL season will be the inaugural season for the San Diego Seals and Philadelphia Wings.

The Rush’s 2018-19 regular season schedule:

  • Dec. 1 – Rush @ Georgia
  • Dec. 8 – Colorado vs. Rush
  • Dec. 28 – Rush @ New England
  • Jan. 5 – San Diego vs. Rush
  • Jan. 12 – Rush @ Vancouver
  • Jan. 19 – Rochester vs. Rush
  • Feb. 1 – Rush @ Toronto
  • Feb. 9 – Calgary vs. Rush
  • Feb. 16 – Rush @ Vancouver
  • Feb. 22 – Colorado vs. Rush
  • March 2 – Calgary vs. Rush
  • March 16 – Buffalo vs. Rush
  • March 22 – Rush @ San Diego
  • March 30 – Vancouver vs. Rush
  • April 6 – Rush @ Colorado
  • April 12 – Rush @ San Diego
  • April 13 – Philadelphia vs. Rush
  • April 20 – Rush @ Calgary

The lone exhibition game for the Rush will take place against the Mammoth in Saskatoon on Nov. 16.

Global News