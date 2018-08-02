Saskatchewan Rush bench boss Derek Keenan named NLL head coach of the year

The leadership of Saskatchewan Rush bench boss Derek Keenan was recognized as he was named head coach of the year by the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

After a regular season record of 14-4, Keenan led the Rush to their third NLL championship in the last four seasons on June 9.

The winner of the 2017-18 Les Bartley Award was announced on Thursday. This is Keenan’s fourth time winning it.

Keenan set a record this season with his 13th NLL finals appearance, and ninth victory as either a player, coach or general manager.

As a player, the Oshawa, Ont., native won the league title with the Buffalo Bandits in 1992 and 1993. He also won four NLL titles as an assistant coach of the Toronto Rock in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003.

Keenan was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was signed to a four-year contract extension in March 2017.

Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 11 franchises across the United States and Canada.