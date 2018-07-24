Brett Mydske back with the Saskatchewan Rush

A week after being selected by the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League expansion draft, Brett Mydske is back with the Saskatchewan Rush.

Related Saskatchewan Rush clinch 3rd NLL championship in 4 years

The Rush traded four draft picks, including the 10th and 11th picks in the 2018 entry draft, on Monday to the Seals to re-acquire Mydske, who had previously stated he did not want to play anywhere but Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush lose Brett Mydske, Adrian Sorichetti in NLL expansion draft

“I am happy to be back with the Rush,” Mydske said in a statement.

“Since being drafted to the Rush, I have built lifelong friendships with everyone. The Rush has been the only team I’ve played for and I intend to keep it that way.”

Mydske is the all-time leader in games played for the Rush, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by head coach and general manager Derek Keenan.

“Brett has been with us his entire career and we want him to retire wearing a Rush jersey,” Keenan said.

“And we believe he still has a lot left in the tank, too. I know he’s got three or four years left in him.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush release list of protected players for NLL expansion draft

He is also regarded as one of the top defenders in the league

“He fills a hole that we did not think we could have filled from within or with the 10th or 11th pick,” Keenan said.

“We are fortunate that we have had four of the six best defenders in the league on our team for a long time and Brett is one of them. As a pure defender, there are not many better than him.”

Along with two first round picks in the upcoming entry draft, the Seals also received the Rush’s fourth-round selection in the 2018 draft and a second round pick in the 2019 draft.