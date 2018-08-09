3 Saskatchewan Rush named NLL all-pros

Three members of the Saskatchewan Rush have been named to the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) all-pro teams for the 2017-18 season.

Mark Matthews and Robert Church were named to the All Pro First Team by the league on Wednesday.

This is the fourth straight season as an all-pro for Matthews, who was named league MVP earlier in the week.

It’s the first time for MVP finalist Church.

Matthews and Church finished first and second in league scoring, marking the first time teammates have done so since 2005.

Defender Kyle Rubisch was named to the second team, his fifth career all-pro nod. The previous four were on the first team.

Joining Matthews and Church on the first team is New England Black Wolves forward Kevin Crowley, who led the league with 51 goals.

The Rochester Knighthawks also had a pair on the squad in defensive player of the year Graeme Hossack and goaltender of the year Matt Vince.

Colorado Mammoth transition Joey Cupido was also named a first team all-pro.