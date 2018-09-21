Vancouver lacrosse team
September 21, 2018 5:31 pm

Warriors, come out to play: Vancouver lacrosse team reveals new name, logo

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Vancouver Warriors will play their first regular season game on Dec. 8.

Vancouver’s National Lacrosse League team unveiled its new name and logo on Friday.

The team will be known as the Vancouver Warriors.

Their black, gold and white logo consists of a shield featuring three forged stripes that form a V&W monogram.

The organization says the name Warriors is meant to embody athleticism, protection and strength.

The NLL’s Vancouver Stealth, which played four seasons in the Langley Events Centre, was purchased by Canucks Sports & Entertainment in June.

At that time, Global News’ Squire Barnes proposed a team logo consisting of Johnny Canuck holding a lacrosse stick.

Some youth lacrosse players wore jerseys featuring the Johnny Canuck logo at a summer tournament, prompting the Canucks to ask them to turn in their jerseys.

WATCH: Group of young lacrosse players get a lesson in copyright infringement courtesy of the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks Sports & Entertainment chief operating officer Jeff Stipec said the Warriors will look to provide a unique in-game experience for fans, who should expect “a lot of things you typically wouldn’t see at a Canucks game.”

The Vancouver Warriors will play their first pre-season game on Nov. 18. Their regular season will kick off on Dec. 8 when they take on the Toronto Rock.

Global News