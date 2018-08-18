Vancouver Canucks ask youth lacrosse team to turn over Johnny Canuck jerseys used in tournament

Some youth lacrosse players taking part in a tournament in Langley this weekend have caught the attention of the Vancouver Canucks.

The NHL franchise has asked a team taking part in the Top Cheese Tournament to turn in their jerseys, which feature a logo consisting of Johnny Canuck holding a lacrosse stick.

Pictures of the jersey have circulated online, leading some to wonder if the sweaters may be a preview of the new kit for the Vancouver Stealth, the National Lacrosse League team that was purchased by Canucks Sports & Entertainment in June.

But the organization has taken issue with the jerseys, saying they have “created confusion.” While they have allowed the team to sport the jerseys for the weekend tournament, they want them gone.

“We were made aware that a local jersey company created and supplied jerseys for a team to participate in a weekend lacrosse tournament,” reads a statement from Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

“While we applaud the ingenuity of the fan that suggested the concept, the company did not have the right to use either the Johnny Canuck or Stealth trademarks in the design.

“The use has created confusion as we are heading into a team and logo launch for Vancouver’s new National Lacrosse League Team.

“In an effort to not disappoint the participants, we granted the company a one-time consent so that it could supply the players with jerseys for the tournament. We asked that they be removed from the market afterwards and we have provided an option to the company if they want to fulfill a commitment of gifting this team with jerseys.”

The revamped Johnny Canuck logo bears a striking resemblance to a logo pitched by Global News’ Squire Barnes after Canucks Sports & Entertainment announced it had bought the Stealth.

I don't care what name the Canucks choose for the Vancouver Stealth. But this should be their logo pic.twitter.com/z8DNTF7yhr — Squire Barnes (@sbarnesglobal) June 18, 2018

“I like that,” Canucks Chief Operating Officer Jeff Stipec said when presented with the logo back in June.