National Lacrosse League relocates Rochester Knighthawks to Halifax

The National Lacrosse League is coming to Halifax.

The NLL announced on Thursday morning that the Rochester Knighthawks will be relocating to Halifax, becoming the league’s fifth Canadian franchise.

My fellow sports fans! The professional sports train is continuing to park on the east coast. Pro lacrosse team headed for HFX. pic.twitter.com/OuFgHmVoK1 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) September 13, 2018

Curt Styres, the NLL’s 2017-18 general manager of the year and owner of the Knighthawks, applied to relocate his team and received approval from the league’s board of governors.

Halifax’s team will begin play during the 2019-20 season at Scotiabank Centre, with many of the players on the current Knighthawks’ roster.

The season will include nine regular-season home games, plus pre-season and playoff games.

The Toronto Rock, Calgary Roughnecks, Saskatchewan Rush and Vancouver Stealth are the other Canadian teams.

“If you like hockey and you like to party, than the National Lacrosse League is for you.” – Nick Sakiewicz, NLL Commissioner. @NLL pic.twitter.com/pxC3OsXLRJ — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) September 13, 2018

Curt Styres, an Indigenous business and sports leader, will be the team owner of the Halifax professional lacrosse team. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/cov8wcQEGE — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) September 13, 2018