September 13, 2018 10:17 am

National Lacrosse League relocates Rochester Knighthawks to Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nick Sakiewicz, commissioner of the National Lacrosse League, speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aly Thomson
The National Lacrosse League is coming to Halifax.

The NLL announced on Thursday morning that the Rochester Knighthawks will be relocating to Halifax, becoming the league’s fifth Canadian franchise.

Curt Styres, the NLL’s 2017-18 general manager of the year and owner of the Knighthawks, applied to relocate his team and received approval from the league’s board of governors.

Halifax’s team will begin play during the 2019-20 season at Scotiabank Centre, with many of the players on the current Knighthawks’ roster.

The season will include nine regular-season home games, plus pre-season and playoff games.

The Toronto Rock, Calgary Roughnecks, Saskatchewan Rush and Vancouver Stealth are the other Canadian teams.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

