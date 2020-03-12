Menu

Health

NSHA to address questions on preparation plans for coronavirus

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 11:42 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML via AP

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it will address media questions regarding its COVID-19 planning and operations in a conference on Thursday.

To date, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and according to the NSHA, the risk remains low at this time.

“We have well-established plans in place and, as with H1N1, we are actively engaged and working with our partners so we can adapt our response as the situation with the virus evolves,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release on March 6.

“Although it may seem overly simple, good hygiene remains the best defence against respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19.”

As of March 6, the work underway by the NSHA includes:

  • Implementing a patient screening process for use by frontline health-care workers.
  • Monitoring and investigating potential cases.
  • Applying effective public health and infection control measures.
  • Establishing working groups focused on disease surveillance, health system impact monitoring, models of care, supplies and resource management.
  • Working with Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office and other non-health partners on business continuity planning.
  • Sharing accurate, up-to-date information with its partners and Nova Scotians.
CoronavirusHealthCOVID-19Nova Scotia Health AuthorityNSHAdr. robert strangcoronavirus in Nova Scotia
